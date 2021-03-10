Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Up 4.1%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 18,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 163,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Falco Resources from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

