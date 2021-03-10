UBS Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €22.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.99 ($18.81).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €17.12 ($20.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.83. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €18.03 ($21.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

