Critical Survey: Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) vs. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crédit Agricole 19.31% 3.21% 0.19% Bank of Montreal 14.82% 10.69% 0.55%

Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crédit Agricole and Bank of Montreal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crédit Agricole 1 1 4 0 2.50 Bank of Montreal 1 2 7 0 2.60

Bank of Montreal has a consensus target price of $94.19, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Crédit Agricole.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Bank of Montreal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crédit Agricole $22.57 billion 1.92 $8.06 billion $0.78 9.53 Bank of Montreal $25.68 billion 2.16 $3.79 billion $5.73 15.00

Crédit Agricole has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bank of Montreal. Crédit Agricole is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Crédit Agricole on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, forex, security lending and borrowing, custody, depositary bank, fund administration, middle-office solutions, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. operates as a subsidiary of SAS Rue La BoÃ©tie.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services to institutional, retail, and high net worth investors. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, balance sheet management, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. It operates through approximately 1,400 bank branches and 4,800 automated banking machines in Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

