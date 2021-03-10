Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

