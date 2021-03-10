Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Graybug Vision from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.57.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

