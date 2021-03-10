Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$38.59 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$40.41. The company has a market cap of C$45.75 billion and a PE ratio of -77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.46.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.19, for a total value of C$679,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,189,673.03. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,011.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

