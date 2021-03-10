Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

