Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 695,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 518,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $201.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

