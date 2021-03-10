Tarang Amin Sells 49,798 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92.

On Thursday, January 21st, Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $817,079.20.

On Thursday, December 31st, Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,032,515.00.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.