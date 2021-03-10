Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Down 6%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $17.09. 733,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 535,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $259.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

