Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target upped by Truist from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.39.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.60 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 315.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 669,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 507,931 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

