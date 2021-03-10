Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CARS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

Cars.com stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $894.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cars.com by 164.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

