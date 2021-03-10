AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -547.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.