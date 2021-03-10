Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

NYSE XM opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.