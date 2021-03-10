Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €94.00 ($110.59) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.22 ($87.32).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €68.05 ($80.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.56. Krones has a twelve month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a twelve month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.08.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

