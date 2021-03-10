Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Truist

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price objective raised by Truist from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

