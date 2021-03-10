Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 647,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 781,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 167,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after buying an additional 179,827 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.49. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.