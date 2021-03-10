Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NHNKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
NHNKY stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of -0.63. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $21.05.
About Nihon Kohden
Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.
