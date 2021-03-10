Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NHNKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NHNKY stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of -0.63. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.94 million for the quarter.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.

