Tupperware Brands (TUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TUP stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

