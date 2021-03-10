TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

TAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE TAC opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,770,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,200 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in TransAlta by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 918,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,668 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

