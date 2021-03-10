Ardor Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $214.69 million and approximately $37.37 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.00283621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.50 or 0.02355026 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

