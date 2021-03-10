Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $31.79.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

