Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.65.

NYSE WORK opened at $40.03 on Friday. Slack Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.02 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $213,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 294,561 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,135.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $70,501.21. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 319,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,716 shares of company stock worth $7,898,011. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

