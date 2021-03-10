GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

