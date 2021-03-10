Critical Analysis: Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) & The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and The Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smurfit Kappa Group and The Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Restaurant Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and The Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $10.13 billion 1.23 $533.12 million $3.05 15.88 The Restaurant Group $1.37 billion 0.08 -$51.59 million $0.15 3.63

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Restaurant Group. The Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smurfit Kappa Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats The Restaurant Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp, as well as agro paper. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food and drink, consumer goods, and industrial goods sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates approximately 650 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

