Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Superior Plus (SPB)

Superior Plus (TSE: SPB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Superior Plus had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.

2/22/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/21/2021 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/19/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

1/18/2021 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

TSE:SPB opened at C$13.76 on Wednesday. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

