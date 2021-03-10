Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bank OZK (OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $45.00.

3/3/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Bank OZK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results benefited from higher revenues and lower expenses. Improving loan balances along with the company’s strategic growth initiatives are expected to continue supporting revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. While margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the near-zero interest rate environment and operating expenses are likely to rise due to inorganic growth efforts, thus, hurting bottom-line growth to some extent in the quarters ahead; the company's solid balance sheet position will support financials. Further, Bank OZK's steady capital deployments will continue to enhance shareholder value.”

1/27/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00.

1/25/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $33.00 to $37.00.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $44.71.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $2,893,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,039,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

