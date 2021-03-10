Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Head-To-Head Survey

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Vonage has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vonage and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 4 7 0 2.64 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vonage currently has a consensus target price of $13.95, indicating a potential upside of 15.77%. Given Vonage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vonage and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.19 billion 2.52 -$19.48 million $0.19 63.42 Koninklijke KPN $6.39 billion 2.19 $701.12 million $0.17 19.56

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Koninklijke KPN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vonage beats Koninklijke KPN on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company also provides cloud, workspace, and security services to small and medium enterprises; and workplace management, IT management, cybersecurity, and information and communication technologies to large and corporate enterprises. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

