Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €101.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

