Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) a €81.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.20 ($95.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.01 ($78.84).

ETR:HEI opened at €72.28 ($85.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement AG has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €70.88 ($83.39). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.95.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

