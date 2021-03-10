Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gibson Energy (GEI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gibson Energy (TSE: GEI):

2/24/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

2/23/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Gibson Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

1/28/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

1/26/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

1/15/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.10. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

