$242.20 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post sales of $242.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.89 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $960.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.92 million to $964.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Stephens started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

