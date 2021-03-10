Zacks: Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce sales of $347.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.70 million to $358.10 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $374.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFR opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $114.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

