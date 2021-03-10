Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €189.63 ($223.09).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €195.74 ($230.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €166.72 and its 200-day moving average is €148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €196.16 ($230.78).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

