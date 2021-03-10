Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$138.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.34 billion and a PE ratio of 99.57. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$105.93 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$149.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$171.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$198.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$186.63.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
