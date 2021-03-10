Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.40.

POR opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $56.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 63.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,336 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 375,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.