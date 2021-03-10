Apollo Medical (AMEH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

