Reviewing Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Farmers National Banc pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $153.43 million 2.59 $34.20 million N/A N/A Farmers National Banc $130.59 million 3.57 $35.76 million $1.29 12.80

Farmers National Banc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enterprise Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 19.04% 9.76% 0.83% Farmers National Banc 28.05% 13.01% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enterprise Bancorp and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 0 3 0 3.00

Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Enterprise Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and letters of credit, as well as equipment financing services; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; and insurance products. Further, it provides card, online, and mobile banking services. As of April 20, 2020, it had 25 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company primarily serves business entities, non-profit organizations, professional practices, and individuals. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 39 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.