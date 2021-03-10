Analyzing Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) & Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment 1 1 3 0 2.40 Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.82%. Given Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Monmouth Real Estate Investment is more favorable than Sino Land.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment -13.19% -3.69% -1.15% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Sino Land’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 10.59 -$22.14 million $0.78 23.18 Sino Land $759.46 million 14.41 $216.58 million N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Summary

Sino Land beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. Our occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.