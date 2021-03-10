Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $421.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.65. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at $127,637,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

