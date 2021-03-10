Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $421.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.65. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14.
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at $127,637,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
