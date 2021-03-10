SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 187.98% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

AMYT opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,458,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

