Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:SCM opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

