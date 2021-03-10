Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.