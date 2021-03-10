Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of THLLY opened at $19.20 on Friday. Thales has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

