The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) to Conviction-Buy

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NISTF opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $16.26.
Nippon Steel Company Profile
