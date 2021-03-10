The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) to Conviction-Buy

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NISTF opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

