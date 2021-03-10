Contrasting Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Net Lease and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 2 0 0 0 1.00

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus target price of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential downside of 59.72%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 10.07% 1.97% 0.85% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -27.86% -21.68% -3.36%

Risk & Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $306.21 million 5.48 $46.48 million $1.85 10.01 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $336.79 million 0.50 -$10.87 million $1.05 2.01

Global Net Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

