$195.58 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report $195.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.76 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $222.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $854.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.50 million to $867.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $931.39 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $952.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

