Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Up 5.3%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.39 and last traded at $35.09. 546,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 680,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $811,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 131,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

