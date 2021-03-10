Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 3,082,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,589,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.54.
About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)
Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.