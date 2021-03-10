Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 3,082,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,589,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Get Momo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 526,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.