Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 5.5% Higher

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.96. 3,340,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,665,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

